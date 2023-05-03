Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

New Delhi, May 3
Light rain and thundershowers are likely in Delhi on Wednesday and the city's maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rain and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.
The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and dropped to 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the second coldest day in the month in 13 years. The city recorded a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.
The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 9.
According to the IMD, May is the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heat wave days in northwest India in May.
