May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 16

The CBI and the ED told the Supreme Court on Monday they were contemplating to make Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi.

“We are contemplating making AAP an accused and invoking offences of vicarious liability under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 70 of the PMLA,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna on behalf of the two probe agencies.

“Be careful and take specific instructions and tell us tomorrow whether there will be the same charge or different charge with respect to these cases,” the Bench – which also included Justice SVN Bhatti – told Raju during the hearing on the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The Bench posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Bench – which had on October 5 — posed searching questions to the probe agencies and flagged the absence of money trail linking the former Delhi Deputy CM to the proceeds of crime — told the ASG that Sisodia can’t be kept in jail for an “indefinite period”.

“You cannot keep him behind (bars) for an indefinite period. You cannot keep him behind like this. Once a chargesheet is filed in a case, arguments on charge should commence immediately,” it noted.

Lodged in jail for more than seven months, the former Delhi Deputy CM has failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court so far. Sisodia has denied the allegations and asserted that he’s innocent.

As Raju said the cases against Sisodia were at the stage of supply of documents to the accused, Justice Khanna asked, “Why have the arguments on charge not yet commenced and when will they commence? Tell us by tomorrow.”

Can’t keep sisodia in jail forever: SC

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday told the probe agencies that they can’t keep former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in jail indefinitely

“Why have the arguments on charge not yet commenced and when will they commence? Tell us by tomorrow,” Justice Khanna asked the agencies

Notice to RS Sectt on Chadha’s suspension plea

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House

Requesting Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist it in the matter, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud posted Chadha's petition for further hearing on October 30

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Supreme Court