Mayor administers cleanliness pledge at MC’s 'Swachh Delhi Sankalp Diwas'

The Municipal Corporation (MC) of Delhi on Thursday observed ‘Swachh Delhi Sankalp Diwas’ at Rani Jhansi Stadium, Keshavpuram, under its ongoing ‘Dilli Ko Kude Se Azadi’ campaign.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh administered a cleanliness pledge to MC employees and area residents, lauding the efforts of sanitation workers. “It is because of their hard work that Delhi continues to remain clean, liveable and dignified,” he said.

Calling Delhi “the face of the entire nation”, the Mayor urged citizens to ensure that their homes, streets, and markets were clean; refrain from littering; and use designated dustbins.

He said if every resident shouldered responsibility, the ongoing campaign could deliver transformative results.

The Mayor emphasised the importance of tree plantation, encouraging citizens to plant and nurture more trees. “With the collective efforts of citizens and the MC, Delhi can emerge as a model city for the entire nation,”

he said.

The event featured a ‘nukkad natak’ titled ‘Swachh Delhi Sankalp Hamara’, highlighting the message of responsible citizenship and community cooperation, which was well received by the audience.

A plantation drive was undertaken by participants as part of the event.

MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLA Poonam Sharma, Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Deputy Chairperson Sunder Singh, Zonal Chairman Vikesh Sethi, Zonal Deputy Chairman Ajay Ravi Hans and Delhi MC Commissioner Ashwini Kumar were among the attendees of the event.