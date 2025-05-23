Mayor holds review meet on civic issues in West Delhi, Najafgarh

DT
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:02 AM May 23, 2025 IST
In a bid to address pressing civic concerns in Delhi’s west and Najafgarh zones, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh convened a high-level review meeting on Thursday. The meeting was attended by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, along with local councillors, zonal Deputy Commissioners and senior officials from various departments.

The primary agenda was to take stock of local issues such as sanitation, maintenance of parks and community halls, street lighting, encroachment removal, school infrastructure and the development of water bodies under the AMRUT scheme.

Mayor Singh stressed that civic problems must be resolved on a priority basis. “The goal is to understand ward-level issues and work in partnership with elected councillors to find effective solutions,” he said assuring that necessary funds for development works would be released soon. He also directed the officials to propose both short- and long-term solutions and urged close coordination between field officials and councillors.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat underlined the importance of collaborative efforts, stating that regular review meetings would help streamline civic administration and ensure visible improvements under the BJP’s leadership. “Ground-level engagement and consistent monitoring are key to delivering real change,” she said.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar assured that sanitation and desilting of drains would be undertaken promptly. He also emphasised the need for active cooperation between departments and local representatives to ensure timely redressal of public grievances.

