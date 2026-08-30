Mayor inspects Bhalswa landfill, orders faster bio-mining

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Saturday inspected the Bhalswa landfill site and reviewed the ongoing bio-mining operations, directing officials to deploy additional machinery to speed up waste disposal and ensure the site is cleared within the stipulated timeframe.

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During the inspection, Wahi said the mountain of legacy waste accumulated at the landfill had significantly reduced, with around 15,000 metric tonnes of waste being processed daily. He directed officials to increase the number of machines to ensure the remaining legacy waste is disposed of on schedule.

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The Mayor said only 4-5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste now remain at the Bhalswa landfill site. He also said the disposal of fresh waste accumulated at the site would gain further momentum after September and directed officials to accelerate the process to double the current pace.

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"Accelerate bio-mining operations by increasing the number of machines at the landfill site to ensure that the land is cleared and reclaimed as soon as possible," said Pravesh Wahi.

Wahi also said work on setting up a waste-to-energy plant at the Bhalswa landfill site is under way, which would further accelerate the waste disposal process.

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The inert material recovered during waste processing is being utilised for filling low-lying areas, according to the Mayor's office.

Wahi appealed residents to segregate waste into four categories and ensure its proper disposal, saying making cleanliness a habit would help make the city cleaner, more hygienic and greener.