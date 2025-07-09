Mayor, minister inspect Kanwar Yatra route; assure smooth arrangements for pilgrims

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Government are fully geared up to welcome thousands of devotees expected to participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra. This was stated by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced after an extensive inspection of the yatra route on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Mayor, accompanied by Delhi’s Minister of Law and Culture, Kapil Mishra, reviewed preparations along the stretch from Apsara Border to ISBT Kashmere Gate. Several MLAs — Ajay Mahawar, Sanjay Goyal, Anil Sharma, Pradyuman Rajput and Tilak Ram Gupta — as well as senior officials from MCD and the Delhi Government joined the inspection.

Mayor Singh said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, every effort was being made to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage. “Mobile toilets, health check-up camps and first-aid centres are being set up at Kanwar camps. We have also directed staff to maintain cleanliness and spray anti-dengue, malaria, and chikungunya medicines in the surrounding areas,” he said.

Advertisement

Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted key measures already in place, including free electricity and designated spaces for Kanwar camps. He added that meat shops — many of which operated illegally — would remain closed for the duration of the yatra to respect its sanctity.

“The Kanwar Yatra has already started at several points. From July 11 onwards, a huge influx of devotees is expected. All arrangements have been designed to uphold the spiritual significance and scale of this annual pilgrimage,” Mishra said.