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Home / Delhi / Mayor office gets bomb threat

Mayor office gets bomb threat

Nothing suspicious found during checking

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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The office of Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi received a bomb threat via email on Monday morning, prompting an immediate security response and a thorough inspection of the premises by the police.

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According to officials, the Mayor’s Office received an email around 9.19 am from an unidentified sender, warning of a bomb explosion at 3.11 pm. The threat was taken seriously and promptly reported to the Delhi Police.

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Police teams reached the site and conducted a search operation across the premises. Officials said all sensitive areas were thoroughly checked as part of standard security protocol. No suspicious object was found during the inspection, and the situation was brought under control.

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This is not the first such incident. The Mayor’s Office received a similar bomb threat email on April 1, raising concerns over repeated attempts to disrupt civic functioning.

Officials also pointed out that the Delhi Legislative Assembly has received multiple such threats in the past. In a recent incident, a suspicious individual had attempted to breach the Assembly premises, further intensifying security concerns in key government establishments.

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In view of the recurring threats, the Mayor’s Office has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed investigation and strict action against those responsible.

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