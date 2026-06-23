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Home / Delhi / Mayor opens revamped Veer Savarkar Park after Madipur cleanliness drive

Mayor opens revamped Veer Savarkar Park after Madipur cleanliness drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday led a special cleanliness drive in Madipur under the Swachh Bharat Mission and inaugurated beautification and renovation works at Veer Savarkar Park, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensified efforts to improve sanitation and public spaces across the Capital.

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Accompanied by sanitation workers, civic officials and local residents, the Mayor participated in an intensive cleaning campaign in the area and appealed to citizens to play an active role in keeping their neighbourhoods clean and well maintained.

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Addressing residents, Wahi said cleanliness had become a mass movement since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission and stressed that lasting results could be achieved only through active public participation. He said the MCD was working continuously to make the city cleaner, greener and healthier for all residents.

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The Mayor also inaugurated upgraded facilities and landscaping works at Veer Savarkar Park. Civic officials said the renovation would improve recreational facilities for residents, particularly children and senior citizens, while also enhancing the park’s green cover and overall appearance.

As part of the programme, Wahi participated in a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, encouraging residents to plant trees in honour of their mothers while contributing to environmental protection and conservation.

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Highlighting ongoing civic initiatives, the Mayor said efforts were under way to improve cleanliness, expand green spaces and strengthen urban infrastructure across the city. He added that the MCD would continue to focus on upgrading civic amenities and improving the quality, accessibility and maintenance of public spaces.

Calling for greater community involvement, Wahi urged residents to protect public property, support environmental initiatives and contribute actively to maintaining cleanliness and civic responsibility in their localities.

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