Mayor orders crackdown on illegal spas, unauthorised restaurants in city

Mayor orders crackdown on illegal spas, unauthorised restaurants in city


Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Municipal Health Officer (MHO) and Deputy Health Officers (DHOs) of all 12 zones to take strict action against unauthorised spa centers, illegally operating OYO hotels and unlicensed restaurants across the city.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting held to review key issues related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Public Health Department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Municipal Health Officer Dr Lallan Ram Verma and all zonal deputy health officers.

Addressing the officials, Mayor Kumar stressed the importance of shutting down illegal commercial establishments that not only pose inconvenience to local residents but also result in significant revenue losses for the MCD.

“Unauthorised spa centers, OYO hotels and unlicensed restaurants operate without proper approvals, creating multiple challenges for the city. The Public Health Department must take immediate steps to curb these violations and ensure compliance with regulations,” said Mayor Kumar.

He further instructed the officials to develop a comprehensive action plan to increase the corporation’s revenue by enforcing regulations and ensuring that all commercial establishments adhere to licensing norms and pay the required fees.

Mayor Kumar also reaffirmed the commitment of the AAP-led MCD government to improving civic services and making the corporation financially self-sufficient.

“Our goal is to provide better facilities to Delhi residents while ensuring that the MCD has the necessary resources to implement welfare initiatives without financial constraints,” he said.

