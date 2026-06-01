Mayor says sports builds discipline, leadership

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Sunday said sports play a vital role in developing discipline, leadership, team spirit and dedication among young people. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 51st Goswami Ganesh Dutt Cricket Tournament at Khalsa College.

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As chief guest, Wahi said cricket remains one of the country’s most popular sports and that tournaments such as this give young athletes a platform to showcase their talent and contribute to nation-building through sport.

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The Mayor congratulated all participants and praised Sehgal Cricket Club for its performance and sportsmanship. He also congratulated the winners and runners-up and wished the players success in their sporting careers.

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Former Test cricketer Ajay Sharma was also present. Wahi praised Sharma’s contribution to Indian cricket and said guidance from experienced players inspires aspiring athletes.

Reaffirming support for the Centre’s efforts to promote sport, Wahi said the MCD remains committed to improving sports infrastructure and encouraging wider participation, in line with the vision of Khelo India.