Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

A letter proposing a fresh date for convening the Municipal House to hold the election for Delhi mayor is expected to be sent to the Lt Governor by Saturday evening, official sources said on Friday.

Stepping in after the newly elected civic body failed thrice to elect a new mayor since January 6, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee.

After a gap of over two months since the December 4 civic polls and much political bickering between the ruling and opposition parties, Delhi is set to get its mayor soon, with the apex court order paving the way for holding the mayoral election.

Sources in the MCD told PTI that a letter proposing a “fresh date for convening a municipal House to hold the election for the post of mayor and others is expected to be sent to the LG by tomorrow evening”.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the high-stakes polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body.

The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it’s been over two months since the municipal elections were held.

The top court issued the order on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early conduct of the election.

The municipal House has witnessed unprecedented developments since January 6 when it had convened for the first time after the civic polls. It had adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.

The second House held on January 24, was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, and was later adjourned till next date by pro-tem presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma.

The municipal House in Delhi then convened again on February 6 as the city hoped to get a mayor after much delay.

But, it had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a “planned conspiracy” by the BJP to stall the process and said it would move the SC to seek a “court-monitored” election.

Meanwhile, authorities had announced another date for the election—February 16.

The Supreme Court on February 13 had observed that nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in a mayoral election.

The court then had also said the constitutional provision is “very clear” on the voting rights of nominated members.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi LG, had said that the February 16 poll would be postponed to a date after February 17.