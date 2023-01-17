Mayoral poll on January 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

Delhi L-G VK Saxena today approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24. That clears the deck for the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee in a direct election between AAP and BJP the same day. The session will begin at 11 am with swearing-in of the councillors. Then, the House will proceed with elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor.