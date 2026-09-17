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Home / Delhi / Mayur Vihar to AIIMS set for signal-free run as Barapullah Phase-3 completed

Mayur Vihar to AIIMS set for signal-free run as Barapullah Phase-3 completed

Delhi's 11-year wait ends

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The long-delayed Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor is finally ready, nearly 11 years after the project was conceived. The corridor is expected to be dedicated to the public during the Seva Sankalp Seva Abhiyan being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with the campaign beginning Thursday.
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced a few days ago that the corridor would be dedicated to the public during the campaign. A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said the corridor has been completed and the government has been informed. The final decision on its opening now rests with the government.

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Foundation stone laid in 2014, construction began in 2015

The foundation stone for Barapullah Phase 3 was laid in 2014, while construction began in 2015. The project was originally scheduled for completion by 2017, but several hurdles delayed the work. As a result, the project remained pending for nearly 11 years.

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3-km elevated corridor

Under Phase 3, an elevated corridor stretching around 3 km has been built between Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Sarai Kale Khan. Once opened, it is expected to ease traffic movement along the route and make the journey more convenient for commuters.

Signal-free route to AIIMS

The opening of the corridor is expected to provide a signal-free journey from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 towards AIIMS. Commuters travelling along the route will have fewer traffic signals to negotiate, potentially reducing travel time and improving traffic flow.

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