MC appellate tribunal presiding judge gets yr’s extension

According to a notification issued by the Urban Development Department and published in the Delhi Gazette, Kumar’s term has been extended with effect from October 6 to October 5, 2027.

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His initial deputation was from October 6 to October 5, 2026, according to govt's previous order.

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The extension means Kumar will continue to head the MCD Appellate Tribunal, the statutory forum dealing with appeals arising from orders and actions of the municipal corporation.

The notification was issued by the Urban Development Department on behalf of the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

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While the notification itself is administrative in nature, the extension ensures continuity at the MCD Appellate Tribunal for another year. The Gazette does not provide any reason for the extension or indicate any change in the tribunal's jurisdiction or functioning.