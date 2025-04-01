MC Commissioner issues directives to curb mosquito breeding

With rising concerns over vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued fresh directives to curb mosquito breeding across offices, institutions and workplaces. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasised that since there was no specific treatment or vaccine for these diseases, the only effective way to prevent outbreaks was to eliminate the sources of Aedes mosquito breeding.

In a recent advisory, Kumar reiterated the need for strict compliance with measures outlined in departmental advisories. He issued a fresh directive to administrative heads of government and autonomous offices, educational institutions, commercial establishments, market associations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to implement mosquito control measures promptly.

The Commissioner urged the officials and office-bearers to ensure that overhead and other water storage tanks remain covered, cooler water tanks were repainted and cooler pads were changed regularly. He also directed them to ensure that all coolers were scrubbed, cleaned once a week and dried before refilling. For coolers that cannot be emptied, he recommended adding a tablespoon of kerosene oil or petrol to prevent mosquito breeding. Additionally, stagnant water must not be allowed to collect inside or around office premises and unused or broken items such as bottles, pots, and tyres should be disposed of to eliminate potential breeding sites.

Kumar further instructed that access to overhead water tanks must be provided to domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) for routine inspections. He underlined the importance of thorough cleaning and proper maintenance of areas prone to water accumulation. To ensure accountability, he reminded institutions to appoint nodal officers responsible for implementing these preventive measures and coordinating with MCD’s Public Health Department.

The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against individuals or organisations failing to comply with these directives. He said the Public Health Department was making continuous efforts to assist the public in preventing mosquito-borne diseases, but accountability lied with institutions and individuals to take proactive steps.

Under the MCD (Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases) Bye-Laws, 1975, allowing mosquito breeding or creating conditions conducive to breeding is a punishable offense. If violations are found, legal notices, challans and even police complaints under Section 271 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita-2023 may be filed against repetitive offenders.