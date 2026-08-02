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Home / Delhi / MC Delhi Commissioner inspects waterlogging hotspot at Sadar Bazar

MC Delhi Commissioner inspects waterlogging hotspot at Sadar Bazar

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Khirwar said all departments must work in close coordination to ensure that waterlogging did not occur.
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MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Saturday inspected the waterlogging-prone stretch near Teliwara Akhara on Kutub Road in Sadar Bazar and directed officials to take coordinated measures to solve the problem.

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The inspection was attended by local councillor and zone chairperson Usha Sharma, DC Kanika, MCD officials and representatives of the Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Metro.

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Reviewing the drainage system, Khirwar was informed that plastic waste and polythene had been clogging the main manhole, obstructing the flow of stormwater. Officials said a grill cover had been installed over the manhole to prevent solid waste from entering it. The Commissioner also directed that another nearby manhole be fitted with a grill cover instead of a solid lid.

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Khirwar said all departments must work in close coordination to ensure that waterlogging did not occur. He directed officials to maintain round-the-clock staff deployment at the vulnerable location for continuous monitoring and quick response in case of flooding.

Khirwar instructed officials to ensure that pumping stations and dewatering pumps remained operational throughout monsoon. He directed the Delhi Jal Board to carry out timely desilting and cleaning of sewers to prevent blockages.

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