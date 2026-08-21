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Home / Delhi / MC panel flags shortage of sanitation workers

MC panel flags shortage of sanitation workers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Standing Committee on Thursday flagged shortages of sanitation workers and resources, inadequate auto-tippers, poor upkeep of dhalaos and recurring garbage accumulation at vacant plots and narrow lanes.

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Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma directed officials to ensure “no negligence at any level” in sanitation work and fix responsibility on Deputy Commissioners concerned and sanitation superintendents. She also called for regular ward-level monitoring.

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Councillors sought ward-wise lists of garbage “black spots” and permanent measures to prevent repeat dumping. The committee stressed regular household and market waste collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, action against illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, and timely cleaning of dhalaos.

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The committee directed officials to prepare zone-wise progress reports and improve grievance redressal.

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