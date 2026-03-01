MC seals complex in Baprola over Rs 22L property tax dues

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday sealed a four-storey commercial complex in west Delhi’s Baprola area over the non-payment of Rs 22 lakh in property taxes.

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Officials said the action was taken as part of the civic body’s ongoing drive against property tax defaulters. The complex, located on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Main Road in Baprola, had accumulated outstanding property tax dues over several years.

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According to Ranjan Kumar, Joint Assessor and Collector of the West Zone, the property owner had been served multiple notices by the corporation to clear the pending dues but failed to do so.

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Following the continued non-payment, the MCD sealed the premises on Saturday as part of enforcement action against defaulters.