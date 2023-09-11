MC teams plug away to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi, September 10
As rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, teams of the PWD and the NDMC worked overnight to ensure there was no waterlogging on roads designated for VVIP movement during the G20 summit. NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said with heavy rains persisting throughout Saturday night, over 1,000 workers and quick reaction teams (QRTs) worked tirelessly round the clock to prevent waterlogging on key roads designated for use by Heads of States.
