DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / MC to set up night food market near Salimgarh Fort

MC to set up night food market near Salimgarh Fort

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a night food market adjacent to the historic Salimgarh Fort, aiming to promote street food vendors and prevent encroachments. The market, which will operate from 6 pm to 10 pm,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a night food market adjacent to the historic Salimgarh Fort, aiming to promote street food vendors and prevent encroachments.

The market, which will operate from 6 pm to 10 pm, will feature popular street food vendors from Chandni Chowk and Ward No. 74, showcasing Old Delhi’s famed culinary offerings.

As part of the initiative, the MCD has reached out to various stakeholders, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), to streamline traffic movement and ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors. Initially, 50 vendors having valid certificates will be allowed to participate on a pilot basis.

Advertisement

The MCD will charge vendors rent and sanitation fee from vendors. Only street food items will be permitted for sale. The design and specifications of food carts will be finalised based on feedback from vendors and the public.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper