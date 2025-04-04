MC to set up night food market near Salimgarh Fort

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a night food market adjacent to the historic Salimgarh Fort, aiming to promote street food vendors and prevent encroachments.

The market, which will operate from 6 pm to 10 pm, will feature popular street food vendors from Chandni Chowk and Ward No. 74, showcasing Old Delhi’s famed culinary offerings.

As part of the initiative, the MCD has reached out to various stakeholders, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), to streamline traffic movement and ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors. Initially, 50 vendors having valid certificates will be allowed to participate on a pilot basis.

The MCD will charge vendors rent and sanitation fee from vendors. Only street food items will be permitted for sale. The design and specifications of food carts will be finalised based on feedback from vendors and the public.