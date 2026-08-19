MCD announces Rs 10L aid, job for kin of sanitation worker

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will give Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job to a family member of the sanitation worker who was stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Tuesday.

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Wahi said the killing was unfortunate and appeared to have stemmed from personal reasons. He said the authorities had been asked to provide the compensation. He also assured that a job would be provided to a family member of the deceased.

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The 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker, Anil, was allegedly stabbed while collecting garbage in Kalyanpuri on Sunday morning. His killing has triggered protests by sanitation workers and a political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-led Delhi Government.

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Wahi accused the AAP of attempting to “create chaos” over the incident and said disruption of sanitation services would inconvenience Delhi residents.

The Mayor said the MCD was ready to extend all necessary assistance to the victim’s family and appealed against disrupting sanitation work in the city. The killing has intensified demands from sanitation workers for action and support for the deceased worker’s family.

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AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar released

The Delhi High Court was informed by the police on Tuesday that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was leading a protest against the murder of a sanitation worker, was taken into preventive detention and had now been released, after his family urged the court to step in over apprehension of "illegal" custody.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja that was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kumar's kin who claimed that police personnel in plain clothes "picked up" the legislator at around 4 am on Tuesday and since then they had not been able to contact him.

The police informed the high court that Kumar was taken into preventive detention early morning and was released at 3.48 pm.

Earlier AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Delhi Police took its Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from his residence early in the morning and took him to an “undisclosed location”.

Kejriwal questioned the MLA’s whereabouts and sought an explanation from the Delhi Police, while AAP leaders alleged that Kumar was taken away around 4 am.

“Prime Minister Modi ji, where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 am this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.