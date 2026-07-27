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Home / Delhi / MCD bags prize at Delhi Govt Achievements & Schemes Expo

MCD bags prize at Delhi Govt Achievements & Schemes Expo

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The expo featured 71 stalls set up by various government departments, public sector enterprises and other organisations.
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has won the first prize for its “Outstanding Contribution to Urban Civic Services & Public Welfare” at the Delhi Government Achievements & Schemes Expo-2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

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The expo featured 71 stalls set up by various government departments, public sector enterprises and other organisations. Among the participating exhibitors, the MCD was awarded the top honour for its citizen-centric civic services, public welfare initiatives and innovative urban governance practices.

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According to the civic body, its stall showcased a range of public service initiatives and welfare programmes through interactive displays, working models, informative panels and awareness material, attracting students, citizens and representatives of various institutions.

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The stall featured participation from key MCD departments, including the Property Tax Department, Department of Environment Management Services, Veterinary Services Department and Public Health Department. These departments highlighted their ongoing projects, digital initiatives and citizen-oriented services.

The MCD said the award reinforces its commitment to providing efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly civic services in the Capital.

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