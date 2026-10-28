MCD changes appointment rules for Chief Engineers after 42 yrs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has changed the rules governing the appointment of its Chief Engineers (Civil), replacing a framework that had been in place since 1984. The move changes how senior engineers in the civic body can become Chief Engineers and also provides for recruitment from outside the corporation if suitable officers are not available for promotion.

Under the new Chief Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Regulations, 2026, the MCD has 13 posts of Chief Engineer (Civil), placed at Level 14 of the pay matrix. The notification, however, does not mean that 13 new Chief Engineers are being appointed. It sets the rules for these posts and says their number can be changed depending on the workload.

Advertisement

The biggest change is in the eligibility for promotion. Under the new rules, a Superintending Engineer (Civil) working at Level 13 can be considered for promotion after three years of regular service. The rules also provide alternative eligibility based on eight years of regular service at specified levels.

Advertisement

This is different from the earlier rules. The 1984 regulations required a Superintending Engineer (Civil) to have seven years of regular service in the grade for promotion to Chief Engineer. The earlier framework had governed the appointments to post for more than four decades.

The new rules continue to make promotion the first route for filling Chief Engineer posts. If promotion does not work out, the posts can be filled through deputation, including short-term contract appointments. This allows eligible officers from other government organisations and specified bodies to be considered.

Advertisement

For deputation, the rules prescribe conditions, including a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and 10 years of supervisory experience in the design and execution of civil works. The maximum age prescribed for deputation is 56 years.

The new regulations have been framed in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), which includes the UPSC, MCD Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner concerned, will oversee the promotion process.

The government notification does not give a specific reason for replacing the 1984 rules. It, therefore, cannot be said from the change alone whether it is linked to MCD's workload, its present organisational structure or any shortage of eligible officers. The reference to workload in determining the number of posts, however, means the sanctioned strength is not necessarily fixed permanently at 13.

The immediate change, therefore, is in the rules of the game, which is, senior MCD engineers can become eligible for promotion to Chief Engineer under a shorter service requirement, while the corporation has a formal outside recruitment route if promotion does not provide a suitable candidate.