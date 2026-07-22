MCD chief directs action against garbage dumping in drains

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Tuesday inspected the Bhajanpura drain in Shahdara North Zone and directed officials to intensify drain cleaning, desilting and monitoring to prevent waterlogging during the ongoing monsoon season.

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Accompanied by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, councillors Pankaj Luthra and Rekha Rani, and senior civic officials, Khirwar stressed the need for regular maintenance of drains and timely removal of silt to ensure the free flow of rainwater.

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The commissioner also asked officials to launch awareness campaigns involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), elected representatives and local residents, cautioning that garbage dumped into drains causes blockages and flooding. He warned that strict action, including fines, would be imposed against those found violating the rules.

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During the inspection, Khirwar directed officials to install dustbins at locations where waste is frequently dumped and ensure prompt disposal of silt removed during desilting operations. He also asked officials to examine the feasibility of installing protective mesh before culverts and over drain stretches where desilting is difficult to prevent solid waste from entering the drains.

Officials briefed the commissioner on the progress of desilting, road repair and monsoon preparedness works. He instructed departments to complete all pending works within the stipulated timeline.

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He later inspected Gautampuri ward, where he directed officials to remove long-abandoned dump vehicles parked in an MCD parking area after completing necessary formalities. At the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in New Usmanpur, he expressed dissatisfaction with its functioning and ordered immediate corrective measures.

He also asked officials to prepare an action plan for the utilisation of long-vacant MCD residential flats in the area after concerns were raised that the dilapidated buildings had become a nuisance for local residents. Khirwar subsequently visited an MCD school in Seelampur.

Satya Sharma likely to return as panel chief

Senior BJP councillor Satya Sharma on Tuesday thanked the party leadership after filing her nomination for the post of Chairperson of the MCD Standing Committee, saying her priority would be to implement the BJP’s civic poll promises and ensure effective execution of budget announcements.

She said sanitation, solid waste management, road improvement and reducing legacy waste at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites would remain key focus areas. Sharma also credited improved coordination between the Centre and the Delhi Government for accelerating development works in the Capital.

With the BJP holding 12 of the 18 seats in the Standing Committee, Sharma’s re-election as chairperson is widely expected.