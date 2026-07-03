MCD chief orders faster drain cleaning in Adarsh Nagar

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Thursday reviewed monsoon preparedness in Adarsh Nagar and directed officials to speed up drain desilting, curb illegal dumping into drains and improve sanitation around Adarsh Nagar Metro Station.

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During an inspection of the Civil Lines Zone, Khirwar asked Public Works Department (PWD) officials to expedite desilting work near the metro station. He also ordered action against shops allegedly operating with illegal licences in Murga Mandi. Expressing concern over the dumping of onion and garlic peels into drains after sorting, the Commissioner directed officials to clear the waste immediately and take strict action against violators.

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He also pulled up officials over garbage accumulation on the main road near Adarsh Nagar Metro Station and ordered the installation of additional dustbins at suitable locations without disrupting traffic. He stressed that waste must not be allowed to pile up on major roads.

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He inspected the PWD pumping station in Jahangirpuri H-Block, the drain along Shah Alam Bandh Road, and ongoing desilting work near Majlis Park Metro Station and Jahangirpuri G-Block. He directed officials to complete desilting.

75 sanitation vehicles added to Keshav Puram Zone

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Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday flagged off 75 sanitation vehicles and machines for the Keshav Puram Zone, saying the move would strengthen the MCD’s sanitation fleet and improve civic services.