DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / MCD chief orders faster drain cleaning in Adarsh Nagar

MCD chief orders faster drain cleaning in Adarsh Nagar

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune Health Panel
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar during the inspection.
Advertisement

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Thursday reviewed monsoon preparedness in Adarsh Nagar and directed officials to speed up drain desilting, curb illegal dumping into drains and improve sanitation around Adarsh Nagar Metro Station.

Advertisement

During an inspection of the Civil Lines Zone, Khirwar asked Public Works Department (PWD) officials to expedite desilting work near the metro station. He also ordered action against shops allegedly operating with illegal licences in Murga Mandi. Expressing concern over the dumping of onion and garlic peels into drains after sorting, the Commissioner directed officials to clear the waste immediately and take strict action against violators.

Advertisement

He also pulled up officials over garbage accumulation on the main road near Adarsh Nagar Metro Station and ordered the installation of additional dustbins at suitable locations without disrupting traffic. He stressed that waste must not be allowed to pile up on major roads.

Advertisement

He inspected the PWD pumping station in Jahangirpuri H-Block, the drain along Shah Alam Bandh Road, and ongoing desilting work near Majlis Park Metro Station and Jahangirpuri G-Block. He directed officials to complete desilting.

75 sanitation vehicles added to Keshav Puram Zone

Advertisement

Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday flagged off 75 sanitation vehicles and machines for the Keshav Puram Zone, saying the move would strengthen the MCD’s sanitation fleet and improve civic services.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts