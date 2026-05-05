MCD chief reviews works at Civil Lines

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday conducted a detailed inspection of the Civil Lines Zone to review ongoing development works and assess preparedness for the upcoming monsoon, directing officials to expedite projects while maintaining quality standards.

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Accompanied by area MLA Surya Prakash Khatri and senior civic officials, the Commissioner visited multiple sites, including BD Estate in Timarpur, where works under the Chief Minister Development Fund are underway. He reviewed the progress of road construction and instructed officials to speed up execution without compromising on quality, stressing the need for close supervision to minimise inconvenience to residents.

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With the monsoon season approaching, Khirwar inspected key pump houses at Hakikat Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar to evaluate waterlogging preparedness. He directed departments to ensure all equipment is fully functional and preventive measures are put in place well in advance. Officials were also asked to prioritise desilting work to maintain proper drainage flow and avoid flooding during heavy rainfall.

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The Commissioner also visited the Ayush Arogya Kendra at Vijay Nagar to assess healthcare facilities, reviewing cleanliness, availability of basic amenities and patient services. He instructed officials to ensure efficient delivery of medical services and maintain the centre in optimal condition for public use.