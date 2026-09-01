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Home / Delhi / Delhi: MCD clears temporary structures from parks around Jama Masjid in encroachment drive

Delhi: MCD clears temporary structures from parks around Jama Masjid in encroachment drive

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday carried out an encroachment removal drive in the vicinity of Jama Masjid, clearing temporary unauthorised structures from three public parks in the Old Delhi area, officials said.

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The action comes in the wake of directions issued by the Delhi High Court in January on encroachments around the historic monument. The court had directed the civic body to conduct a detailed survey of constructions in and around Jama Masjid and take action against any unauthorised structures found during the exercise.

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The court had also made it clear that if illegal construction was found, “the law must take its course”. MCD teams from the maintenance department reached the area in the morning and carried out the clearance operation in three parks surrounding the mosque. Officials said the exercise was undertaken as part of the civic body’s efforts to reclaim and protect public spaces.

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An MCD spokesperson said the temporary structures were removed with the cooperation of the stakeholders and other authorities concerned.

The operation was conducted peacefully, the civic body said, adding that its teams were also engaged in clearing the debris left behind after the structures were removed. The MCD said the enforcement action was part of its ongoing compliance with the High Court’s directions regarding encroachments in and around Jama Masjid.

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