MCD clears Tilak Nagar drain encroachments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, removing unauthorised structures allegedly built over a drainage channel as part of its efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

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Bulldozers were deployed to demolish illegally constructed buildings, makeshift homes and shanties that civic officials said had encroached upon the drain and obstructed the natural flow of stormwater. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order during the operation.

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According to MCD officials, the encroachments had gradually spread over the years, with several temporary structures being converted into permanent constructions in violation of civic regulations. A senior MCD official said the drive was carried out to restore the drainage network ahead of the monsoon season.

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“Unauthorised constructions and shanties built over the drain were obstructing the drainage system and had become a major cause of waterlogging in the area. The action aims to clear these obstructions and ensure the smooth flow of rainwater,” the official said.

The civic body maintained that the demolition was part of a wider monsoon preparedness exercise being carried out across the Capital. The exercise includes desilting of drains and removal of encroachments from vulnerable locations.

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Officials said blocked drains are among the major factors contributing to flooding and water accumulation during heavy rainfall. By clearing the drainage channel, the corporation aims to reduce the risk of waterlogging in Tilak Nagar and adjoining areas during the upcoming monsoon spells.

The MCD said similar measures would continue in other vulnerable areas as part of its preparations to deal with rain-related challenges during the monsoon.