MCD committee polls: Nominations filed for key posts

Nominations for the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Special, Ad-hoc and Statutory Committees were filed on Thursday, with the election process set to begin during the first meetings of the respective committees next week.

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Thursday was the last day for filing nominations, with the process taking place at the Municipal Secretary’s office at the Civic Centre in the presence of Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and several councillors.

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The elections will be held during the first meetings of the committees, scheduled for September 2 and 3. The meetings on September 2 will begin at 10 am, while those on September 3 will commence at 11 am.

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Mayor Wahi said efforts had been made to ensure representation of senior councillors, experienced members, youth and women in the committee leadership. He said a combination of experience and younger leadership would help the civic body work towards making Delhi “clean, hygienic and beautiful”.

Among the prominent nominations was that of senior councillor Mukesh Kumar Goel for chairman of the Appointments, Promotions, Disciplinary & Allied Matters Committee. Goel, who has 28 years of experience as a municipal councillor, thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith in him.

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Under the proposed committee leadership, Yogesh Verma has been nominated as chairman of the Education Committee, with Amit Kharkhri as deputy chairman. Preeti and Dharamvir Sharma have been nominated to head the Works Committee as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively.

Vikesh Sethi and Ramesh Kumar Garg have been nominated to head the Medical Relief & Public Health Committee, while Sandeep Kapoor and Anita have been proposed for the Environment Management Services Committee.

Narender Kumar Singh and Veena Asija have been nominated for the Garden Committee, while Priyanka Gautam and Monika Goyal have been proposed for the Law & General Purposes Committee.

Satya Sharma, chairperson of the Standing Committee, will serve as ex-officio chairperson of both the High Powered Property Taxes Committee and Municipal Accounts Committee. Renu Chaudhary and Anuradha Sharma have been proposed as their respective deputy chairpersons.

Other committees include the Code of Conduct for Councillors Committee, Hindi Committee, Sports Promotion & Allied Matters Committee and Assurance Committee, besides several Ad-hoc committees dealing with licensing, welfare, public health, flood management and grievances.

Mayor Wahi and Deputy Mayor Pant will serve as ex-officio chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of the Anti-Flood Measures, Naming & Renaming, Grants-in-Aid and National Festivals, Fares & Allied Matters Committees.