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Home / Delhi / MCD demolishes 1,046 properties in a month

MCD demolishes 1,046 properties in a month

Seals 282 across 12 zones between Sept 6-Oct 10

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took demolition action against 1,046 properties and sealed 282 properties across its 12 zones between September 6 and October 10 as part of a drive against illegal construction and unsafe buildings, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the same period, the civic body demolished 47 dangerous buildings, following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intensify action against unauthorised structures and buildings posing a threat to public safety.

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The highest number of properties facing demolition action was recorded in the Rohini zone at 158, followed by South Zone at 121 and Shahdara North at 115. The City-SP zone, West zone and Shahdara South each recorded action against 87 properties.

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In terms of sealing, the City-SP zone recorded the highest number at 87, followed by Shahdara North at 41 and South Zone at 41. Shahdara South reported 27 sealed properties, while the West Zone recorded 23.

Karol Bagh recorded the highest number of demolitions of dangerous buildings at 13, followed by Civil Lines and City-SP, with eight each. The West Zone also recorded eight such demolitions.

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Separately, following a building collapse in Seemapuri, the authorities demolished an unsafe structure, while the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board issued notices to three other houses.

Gupta said the drive against illegal construction and dangerous buildings would continue across Delhi, with the agencies concerned directed to act in accordance with building regulations. She said buildings requiring demolition would be razed and properties sealed wherever necessary, with public safety remaining the priority.

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