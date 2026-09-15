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Home / Delhi / MCD demolishes 251 illegal constructions in 14 days

MCD demolishes 251 illegal constructions in 14 days

Seals 571 properties across Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its crackdown on illegal construction across the Capital, demolishing 251 unauthorised structures and sealing 571 properties in the past 14 days.

On Monday, the civic body carried out enforcement action at 40 locations across all 12 zones, demolishing unauthorised constructions and sealing eight properties.

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According to the MCD, the action targeted dangerous buildings, unauthorised construction and violations of the Master Plan and building bylaws. The civic body also issued 14 demolition orders for violations found during inspections.

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In the Karol Bagh zone, major action was taken in TC Camp, Block-T, Pandav Nagar, East Patel Nagar, Rehgarpura, Karol Bagh, Mata Rameshwari, Nehru Nagar and Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I.

Several areas in the East Zone, including East Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase II, Raghubarpura and Dharampura in Gandhi Nagar, also witnessed enforcement action. In the North Zone, an unauthorised construction was demolished in Malka Ganj.

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The MCD is also conducting a city-wide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations.

So far, around 2,453 buildings operating PG facilities have been identified, with more than 50,000 people estimated to be staying in them.

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