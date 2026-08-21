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Home / Delhi / MCD extends equal pay benefit to 4,400 contractual workers

MCD extends equal pay benefit to 4,400 contractual workers

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Days after granting anticipatory approval, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has formally issued an office order extending the “same pay for same work” benefit to contractual Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in its Public Health Department, covering around 4000 MTS/DBC workers.

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Under the order dated August 20, the workers will be paid the minimum salary prescribed under Level-1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix, Rs 18,000 per month, along with applicable variable dearness allowance. The revised pay will be applicable prospectively after the workers sign fresh annual contract agreements.

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Mayor Pravesh Wahi had granted anticipatory approval for the measure on August 14, paving the way for its implementation in the Public Health Department.

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The office order issued by the Public Health Department has been circulated to MCD’s zonal Deputy Commissioners, health officials and other departments concerned for implementation.

The decision comes amid demands for better working conditions and financial benefits for MCD’s sanitation and health workers. It also follows discussions in the Standing Committee meeting on Thursday, where councillors raised several issues concerning sanitation workers, including manpower shortages and the implementation of employee-related decisions.

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