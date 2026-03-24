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Home / Delhi / MCD funding on the rise, but effective utilisation key to improving civic services

MCD funding on the rise, but effective utilisation key to improving civic services

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:43 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Though funding for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has increased, utilisation and coordination among agencies remain crucial to improving civic services, the 2025–26 Economic Survey highlighted.

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Tabled in the Assembly by CM Rekha Gupta on Monday, the survey noted that rising allocations come as Delhi is almost fully urbanised, putting pressure on waste management, school education, and neighbourhood development.

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Total devolutions to local bodies have risen to Rs 6,897.01 crore in 2025–26, up from Rs 6,231.79 crore in 2024–25. Under the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA), MCD received Rs 3,282.26 crore, compared with Rs 2,983.87 crore previously. NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will get Rs 32.37 crore and Rs 22.19 crore, respectively, making the total BTA allocation Rs 3,336.82 crore.

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Sector-wise, education funding increased from Rs 2,064.82 crore to Rs 2,293.52 crore, health from Rs 403.96 crore to Rs 464.16 crore, and urban development grants from Rs 729.55 crore to Rs 802.51 crore.

The survey stressed translating allocations into cleaner streets and better schools requires efficient fund utilisation and agency coordination.

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