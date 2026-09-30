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Home / Delhi / MCD House approves 70 mechanical sweepers, 1,000 litter-picker machines

MCD House approves 70 mechanical sweepers, 1,000 litter-picker machines

Clears urbanisation of 48 villages; BJP, AAP spar over proceedings

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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AAP councillors raise slogans during the House meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) General House on Tuesday approved proposals to procure 70 mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 vacuum-based battery-operated litter-picker machines, besides clearing the urbanisation of 48 Delhi villages under Section 506(A) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant said the new mechanical sweepers would strengthen road cleaning and dust-control measures, while the litter-picker machines would improve sanitation on roads and public places. The procurement of 70 mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 battery-operated litter-picker machines is also reflected in the MCD’s ongoing procurement processes.

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Pant said councillors discussed pollution, unauthorised construction and other civic issues during the meeting, with representatives raising matters concerning sanitation, roads, basic infrastructure and facilities in their respective wards.

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She alleged that AAP councillors did not participate in discussions on these issues at the beginning of the meeting and arrived nearly two hours late. Pant said elected representatives should participate in House proceedings and raise issues concerning residents irrespective of political differences.

Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav also alleged that AAP Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang and other AAP councillors misbehaved with security personnel while entering the Municipal House. According to Yadav, the councillors were asked to use the designated entry gate, following which an argument and alleged pushing and shoving took place.

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Yadav said security personnel were responsible for enforcing House security protocols and alleged that the incident amounted to an attempt to disrupt proceedings

The AAP, however, disputed the allegations. Narang alleged that MCD security personnel tried to prevent AAP councillors from entering the House and claimed that proceedings were adjourned after the party sought to raise the issue of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and alleged illegal paying guest (PG) accommodation.

Narang also demanded action against Verma over the September 27 incident in west Delhi in which the minister was seen in a video slapping a man during a road inspection.

Narang alleged that the BJP-led MCD was avoiding questions on unauthorised PGs and construction and said the Opposition would continue to raise civic issues in the House.

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