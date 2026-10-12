MCD identifies 20,000 homes being used commercially, plans action against 6,000

Nearly 20,000 residential properties in Delhi could face action for being used for commercial purposes, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) preparing a phased sealing drive against properties where such use cannot be regularised.

The properties were identified after the civic body surveyed around four lakh properties across the city following directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Loknathan versus State of Tamil Nadu and others case. The court had directed local bodies in the capitals of states and Union Territories to immediately seal residential properties being used commercially.

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According to an MCD official, around 20,000 properties were found to be residential but being used for commercial activities. The civic body has prepared an action plan and will take action zone-wise.

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Of these, around 7,000 properties may have already obtained conversion, while another nearly 7,000 fall on 800 mixed land use roads, where commercial use is permitted after payment of conversion charges. Properties in this category that have not paid the required charges will also face sealing.

The remaining 6,000 to 7,000 properties are those where conversion is not possible and are therefore proposed to be sealed.

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The action will be carried out by building department officials according to zones. The process of issuing notices is expected to begin shortly. The commercial activities found during the survey include coaching centres, restaurants, grocery shops, sweet shops and other businesses. The issue is significant because Delhi has about 1,821 roads, of which 987 are directly notified for commercial activities. Another 834 roads have mixed land use, allowing shops on the lower floors and residences above them, subject to the applicable conversion provisions under the Master Plan. For property owners, sealing could have consequences beyond simply stopping business activity.