MCD identifies 21K properties for commercial-use violations in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified around 21,000 properties being used for commercial activities in residential areas after surveying nearly four lakh properties across its 12 zones. Enforcement action will be taken in phases where violations are established.

The survey, launched on June 1, found commercial activity in about 5 per cent of the properties examined. The establishments include restaurants, grocery shops, coaching centres, salons, sweet shops and other businesses operating from premises designated for residential use.

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According to an MCD report on action taken up to October 13, around 12,000 of the identified properties had paid conversion charges, while about 9,000 had either not paid the required charges or were found to be carrying out activities not permissible in residential areas.

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The MCD has issued show-cause notices in cases where land-use norms are suspected to have been violated and has initiated sealing action at some locations. Officials said action would be taken in phases after examining the status of individual properties. The exercise follows a March 2026 Supreme Court direction asking local bodies in state and Union Territory capitals to act against unauthorised commercial use of residential properties. Commercial activity is, however, permitted in designated commercial and certain mixed-land-use areas subject to applicable conditions, including payment of conversion charges where required.