MCD intensifies ‘Delhi ko Kude se Azadi’ drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday intensified cleanliness and sanitation activities across its zones as part of the ‘Delhi ko Kude se Azadi’ campaign, with special drives undertaken at the Red Fort, Anand Vihar, Timarpur, Zamrudpur and other areas.

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The campaign, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a cleaner Delhi, will continue till October 2.

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In the Old Delhi Zone, sanitation teams carried out a special post-Independence Day cleanliness drive at the Red Fort complex and adjoining areas. The focus was on removing waste generated during the celebrations, cleaning roads and ensuring upkeep of public spaces.

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In the East Zone, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant reviewed sanitation arrangements in Anand Vihar. Mechanised sweeping, manual deep cleaning and removal of dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and accumulated garbage were carried out in Karkardooma and Kiran Vihar. Sprinklers and water tankers were also deployed for dust control.

The North Zone organised a ‘Swachhata ki Pathshala’ at an MCD school in Timarpur, where students were sensitised to waste segregation and disposal through quizzes, poster-making and collage competitions. Mechanical sweeping and night sanitation drives were also undertaken in several areas.

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In West Zone, senior officials inspected sanitation arrangements along Najafgarh Road, Rajouri Garden and Tagore Garden, including Garbage Vulnerable Points.

Meanwhile, the South Zone undertook a special drive to clean heritage sites in Zamrudpur village, deploying around 30 sanitation workers and additional maintenance staff to remove C&D waste.