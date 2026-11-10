MCD issues over 10,300 challans for pollution violations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued 10,367 challans and imposed fines exceeding Rs 1.11 crore for violations of pollution-control norms between November 2 and 9, as the Capital grapples with deteriorating air quality and restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

MCD officials said challans worth more than Rs 1.11 crore (Rs 1,11,53,000) had been issued by Monday evening for violations of GRAP restrictions and National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

The violations include storing construction materials in the open, carrying out construction activities in breach of restrictions, dumping uncovered construction materials on roads and public spaces, and burning waste, biomass and leaves in the open.

The civic body has deployed more than 600 civil defence volunteers across its 12 zones and constituted 152 teams to intensify monitoring and inspections.

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Officials said fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 were being imposed, depending on the nature of the violation. The teams have been directed to conduct regular inspections and take action against those found violating pollution-control norms.

The MCD has stepped up enforcement as part of its efforts to curb dust pollution, open waste burning and other activities contributing to the deterioration in Delhi’s air quality.