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Home / Delhi / MCD junior engineer suspended over demolition of animal shelter

MCD junior engineer suspended over demolition of animal shelter

Disciplinary proceedings initiated against official

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended a junior engineer following the demolition of an under-construction animal shelter belonging to animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra in outer Delhi. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the official.

According to an office order dated October 26, Vikas Kumar Gupta, Junior Engineer (Building), Outer North Zone, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

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The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the MCD’s Outer North Zone, states that the official will be paid a subsistence allowance as per rules and cannot leave his headquarters without prior permission during the suspension period. His designated headquarters will be the office of the Superintending Engineer, Outer North Zone.

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The action comes a day after the Chief Minister assured Mishra of all possible assistance in setting up the animal shelter. Gupta had directed the District Magistrate to extend assistance for establishing the facility and assured Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

On Monday, the Chief Minister said the junior engineer concerned in the case had been suspended and disciplinary proceedings initiated.

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“Public office carries a responsibility to serve citizens with sensitivity and integrity. Our government is committed to ensuring that every complaint is examined fairly and that due process is followed,” she said.

“Any misconduct established through the proceedings will invite strict action, in accordance with the law,” she said.

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