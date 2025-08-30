MCD launches portal to track road sweeping machines

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and urging public participation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a live tracking portal that allows citizens to monitor the real-time movement of its Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs).

The online platform provides detailed route maps and operational timings for the machines deployed across the city. Currently, MRSMs operate daily from 10 pm to 6 am, excluding Sundays and gazetted holidays. With the new tool, residents can see where and when these machines are functioning — enabling greater accountability in civic services.

The MCD currently operates 52 MRSMs, which collectively clean approximately 1,600 kilometres of road stretches wider than 60 feet each day. Officials said the machines are a key component in efforts to control dust pollution in the Capital.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body is increasingly adopting IT-driven solutions to improve public service delivery. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the new portal “marks a step forward in leveraging technology for better civic management.”

“The real-time tracking feature not only promotes accountability but also builds trust between the civic body and the people it serves,” Kumar added.

The MCD reiterated its commitment to raising cleanliness standards and creating a healthier environment for the people of Delhi.