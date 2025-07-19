DT
MCD launches Swachhta Anthem to promote cleanliness

MCD launches Swachhta Anthem to promote cleanliness

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday launched the “Swachhta Anthem” — a musical initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and public hygiene under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh launched the anthem in the presence of key civic leaders and senior MCD officials.

Conceptualised by the MCD and composed by lyricist Padamjeet Sehrawat, the anthem’s chorus —“Dilli Nagar Nigam ki hai ye pukar, saaf aangan se pyara na koi uphar” — captures the essence of community-driven cleanliness efforts. The anthem seeks to galvanise public support and reinforce the message that sanitation is not just a government function but a shared civic responsibility.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh described the anthem as a rallying cry for collective action. “This is not just a song — it is a voice that will echo through schools, markets, neighborhoods and homes. ‘Clean Delhi, Healthy Delhi’ must become a way of life, and this anthem will help take that message to every citizen,” he said.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of sanitation workers and credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in strengthening the city’s sanitation systems.

Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav praised the initiative, recalling how impressed he was with cleanliness in Varanasi, where sanitation is carried out three times a day.

“We must aim for a similar model in Delhi,” he added, underlining that honesty and consistency in cleanliness practices are crucial.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma highlighted music as a powerful tool for change. “We hope this anthem becomes a mass movement. With public participation, we can fulfill the shared dream of a truly clean Delhi,” she said.

