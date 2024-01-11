Municipal Corporation of Delhi LoP attacks govt over lack of facilities in municipal schools

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, launched a scathing attack on the government over the distressing plight of children in municipal schools, underscoring their prolonged deprivation of basic stationery and essentials throughout the academic session.

He lamented the failure of the government to distribute the promised Rs 1,100 package, including winter clothing and shoes. He expressed concern about how students would cope with their studies in other schools without these necessities in the severe winter weather.

Singh questioned the delay in providing school bags priced at Rs 300, stationery at Rs 120, and Rs 1,000 scholarship for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, all of which remain undelivered.

This delay, he argued, contributed significantly to the notable decline in municipal school enrolment this year, casting doubt on the efficacy of the education model under the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government.

He alleged that that funds allocated for municipal schoolchildren might have been drawn off by government leaders and officials within the Municipal Corporation.