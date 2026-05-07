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Home / Delhi / MCD Mayor Wahi directs crackdown on poor sanitation

MCD Mayor Wahi directs crackdown on poor sanitation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen sanitation systems across the Capital, warning that any negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated and accountability would be fixed on erring private waste management agencies. Chairing a meeting with all zonal deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Mayor called for immediate improvements in sanitation and asked officials to identify vulnerable points in each zone and carry out regular as well as special cleanliness drives.

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Wahi emphasised that field-level monitoring must be intensified, directing Sanitary Supervisors and Assistant Sanitary Inspectors to remain actively present on the ground to ensure visible improvements.

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To boost morale among sanitation workers, the Mayor announced that safai karamcharis delivering outstanding performance would be rewarded. He also instructed that sanitation staff must wear proper uniforms while on duty to maintain discipline and improve the civic body’s public image.

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The Mayor further directed officials to sensitise street vendors about maintaining cleanliness around their stalls and preventing littering. A review of drain desilting was also conducted, with instructions to coordinate with agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Delhi Jal Board to complete cleaning work in a time-bound manner and prevent waterlogging.

In addition, Wahi called for strict action against encroachments with support from the Delhi Police, and ordered action against illegal meat shops and unauthorised dairies. “Making Delhi clean and beautiful is our top priority,” the Mayor said, adding that the civic body was working in mission mode under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta to improve sanitation and ensure a better environment for residents.

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