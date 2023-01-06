MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

A day before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral poll, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) today nominated a BJP councillor Satya Sharma to preside over the first meeting of the newly-elected House on January 6.

AAP, which has 134 councillors strongly opposed the appointment of the presiding officer claiming that their candidate Mukesh Goyal has been apparently ignored by the L-G.

AAP’s spokesperson tweeted: “BJP is hell bent on destroying all the traditions and institutions. It is the tradition that the senior most member of the House is nominated as a presiding officer.”

AAP claimed that as Mukesh Goyal was the senior most councillor, therefore, the L-G should have appointed him.

The presiding officer is the one who administers oath to the elected members of the House, who (members) will elect the Mayor and deputy mayor.

BJP, which has 104 councillors out of 250, had also made claims that the Mayor would be from their party.

“The Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi under Section 77 of the Act is further pleased to nominate Satya Sharma, councillor, ward number 226 to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor,” reads the notification.

AAP and BJP have already nominated their candidates for the post of the Mayor and deputy mayor.

While AAP has decided to field Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the post of Mayor and deputy mayor, Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagri have been fielded by BJP.