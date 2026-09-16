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Home / Delhi / MCD official caught taking Rs 10K bribe for release of pension funds

MCD official caught taking Rs 10K bribe for release of pension funds

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government arrested an MCD dealing assistant for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the son of a retired sanitation worker for releasing his pension-related funds.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Trilokpuri, was posted as a dealing assistant in the MCD’s Shahdara South Zone office. He was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe at the DC Office, MCD South Zone complex in the Patparganj Industrial Area.

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According to the ACB, the complainant, Jitender, approached the agency on September 14 and alleged that his father, Shalek Chand, who had retired as a safai karamchari from the MCD on September 30, 2024, had not received his pension funds and other dues despite two years having passed.

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The complainant alleged that he and his father had repeatedly visited the Shahdara South Zone office regarding the release of the funds and that the dealing assistant had allegedly been demanding money. He also alleged that some amount had been paid earlier.

According to the complaint, Sanjay had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 and had called the complainant to pay an installment. Following the complaint, the ACB verified the allegations and constituted a raiding team.

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The ACB said the team, along with the complainant, reached the pre-fixed meeting point around 4.40 pm on September 14. In the presence of a witness, Sanjay allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The raiding team then apprehended him.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the ACB police station.

The accused was arrested and subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody. The role of another person, identified as Saket, is also under investigation, the ACB said.

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