MCD opens new parking facilities in Greater Kailash, Punjabi Bagh

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made newly developed parking facilities in Greater Kailash and near the Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Ghat operational, offering relief from congestion and introducing organised parking to two high-traffic areas of the city.

Officials said the projects, long awaited by local residents, had been delayed due to pending mandatory compliance requirements. With all clearances now obtained, both facilities are open for public use.

In a move to reinforce accountability within the civic body, the MCD has terminated the official responsible for the delay. The Corporation said the action underscores its commitment to transparency and the timely execution of civic projects.

The MCD added the new parking spaces would help streamline vehicular movement and reduce roadside parking chaos in Greater Kailash and around the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, both areas experiencing heavy daily footfall.