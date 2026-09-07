MCD orders demolition of Satya Niketan building after fatal collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the demolition of a building at Satya Niketan within three days, after declaring the structure "ruinous/dangerous" following a fatal building collapse in the area that claimed six lives.

In an order dated September 6, the Executive Engineer (Building)-I, South Zone, directed the owner/occupier of Property No. 13, Satya Niketan, to demolish the premises under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

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The order read that the premises "has been occupied at site" and was found to be in a "ruinous/dangerous condition" and dangerous to people occupying, resorting to or passing by the building, as well as those in its neighborhood.

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The civic body directed that the property be demolished within three days of receipt of the order so as to prevent all causes of danger therefrom.

It further stated that if the owner failed to comply within the stipulated period, the MCD would carry out the demolition and recover the demolition charges from the owner as arrears of tax under the Act.

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The action comes after a five-storey building being used as paying guest accommodation for boys collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing six people and triggering a rescue operation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse. Following an inspection of the accident site, she directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collapse.

Gupta also ordered the registration of an FIR against the building owner and said those found responsible would face strict legal action.

"Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law," the Chief Minister had said.