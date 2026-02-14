MCD passes record Rs 17,583-cr budget

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday passed the largest budget in its history, approving revised budget estimates for 2025-26 and the finalised budget for 2026-27 with a total outlay of approximately Rs 17,583 crore.

Advertisement

The budget places strong emphasis on public convenience, tax relief, sanitation, healthcare, education and social welfare, marking a significant expansion in municipal spending.

Advertisement

In a major relief for residents, the budget introduces unprecedented property tax exemptions. All property owners with ancestral residential houses within 500 meters in 49 fully declared ‘rural’ villages will be fully exempted from property tax.

Advertisement

Additionally, native residents in urbanised villages with residential homes within 200 meters will also be exempted from property tax. Further easing the burden on taxpayers, a 15 per cent property tax rebate will be extended to all group housing societies in Delhi upon timely payment of taxes.

Strengthening local civic participation, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each will be provided to 20 RWAs in every ward for repair and maintenance works, based on recommendations of the councillor and junior engineer concerned. The budget also addresses long-pending employee issues, announcing equal pay benefits for all MTS employees working in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, benefiting around 4,000 employees by approximately Rs 9,000 per person.

Advertisement

Sanitation and environmental management remain top priorities. The budget announces the elimination of the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by the end of 2026 and the Ghazipur landfill by the end of 2027, with the support of the Delhi Government. To support cleaner roads and improved waste management, 70 mechanical road sweeping machines and 1,000 litter picker machines will be added, with four machines allocated per ward.

Healthcare and social welfare receive a significant boost, with plans to dedicate 250 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in collaboration with the Delhi Government.

For the first time, a cashless hospital treatment scheme has been implemented for MCD officers and employees, along with CGHS rate medical facilities for councillors and nationwide CGHS access for employees and pensioners residing outside Delhi.

The budget also focuses on education and livelihoods. A total of Rs 22 crore has been allocated for repair of dilapidated schools, along with additional funds for minor and facility repairs. New parking spaces will be allotted to unemployed graduates through a transparent lottery based system, while special schemes will support widows, single mothers, disabled persons and economically disadvantaged women across all wards.

Overall, the record MCD budget outlines an expansive roadmap aimed at tax relief, cleaner infrastructure, stronger healthcare access and inclusive urban development for Delhi’s residents.