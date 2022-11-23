MCD poll: AAP to hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has chalked out its plan for second phase of its campaign for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, which will be held on December 4. The campaign will begin on Wednesday and include events such as music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings by star campaigners to woo voters.

During the first phase, AAP candidates held marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns under the theme ‘MCD me bhi Kejriwal’.

The AAP’s Delhi unit in-charge Gopal Rai today said the party would hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi till December 2, the day when poll campaign will end.

The theme of the second phase of the campaign will be ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).

“During the ‘nukkad sabhas’, the star campaigners, MLAs, poll candidates and local leaders will have one-on-one interaction with the people to understand their issues. They will also make people aware of the rampant corruption and poor governance of the BJP during its 15-year regime in the MCD,” Rai said while briefing the media here.

The AAP will also organise various programmes such as ‘dance for democracy’, street plays, music and magic shows sensitise about 10 guarantees promised by the AAP, he said. “We succeeded in taking our message to the people and they gave Arvind Kejriwal the responsibility to run the Delhi government,” Rai added.