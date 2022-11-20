MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

New Delhi, November 19
In the run-up to the MCD polls, the BJP bigwigs, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, will on Sunday hold 14 roadshows in as many districts of the national capital to campaign for the party.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Assam and Himachal Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maohar Lal Khattar, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jairam Thakur respectively, party national president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary, Delhi BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav and national spokesperson will hold roadshow. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali